Grades 6-12 start hybrid learning for Portland Public Schools

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the first time in more than 400 days, Portland middle and high schoolers were back in the classroom on Monday.
Students will spend two days a week in school. For the rest of the week they will be in class from their computer at home.
FOX 12 spoke with some students at Grant High School on Monday who say they’re happy to take a break from remote learning, but are a little nervous coming back to class.
“I'm happy to finally meet some of my teachers that I've only seen online. They seem nice. I'm happy, I guess, some activities online are hard to do so it's going to be nice to do it in person," said Arden Merrigan.
Students who want to stay in remote learning every day will also have that option.
