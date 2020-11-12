SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As of last week, an estimated half of the nearly 13,000 high schoolers in Salem-Keizer Public Schools were failing one or more of their classes.
“I understand it," McNary High School’s principal, Erik Jespersen said. "I mean, it was disheartening to see but I also understand why we were there. Teachers that might be teaching for 25 years were actually first-year teachers this year. It was all new for them. And students that might be seniors in high school, they were kind of just starting school all over again, as well.”
Jespersen said before the pandemic, they’d average nine to 10% of F-grades.
A few weeks ago, 38% of grades were failing and 700 students had at least one zero, indicating they hadn’t turned in any work.
“Many kids actually started the work, but for whatever reason they weren’t getting it turned in,” Jespersen said. “Whether it’s - they didn’t understand the instructions, or the process, or they just need a little extra push to get them over the edge to be successful.”
Jespersen said the data showed students receiving special education services and English-language learners experienced the most negative impact of distance learning, so they started in-person learning with those groups first and expanded from there.
Over two days this week, they invited a total of 300 students into the building in 56 separate cohorts. Not only that, Jespersen asked teachers to stop assigning graded homework altogether for the rest of the quarter.
“They know that this is not something I would normally do," Jespersen said. "We try to be a lot more measured than that, but everyone understands that we’re doing the best we can. The kids are doing the best they can, and sometimes you need to make an adjustment."
Since Oct. 20, McNary High School has reduced the number of F-grades by 14%.
“It just reinforced the fact that, you know, education at its very core is all about relationships,” Jespersen said. “Bringing kids in and developing those relationships, and continuing those relationships with kids, that’s the secret sauce. That’s what really matters.”
While Jespersen feels confident his school is on the right track, he, like many other families, are concerned about long-term effects of distance learning.
“I worry about kids that are not doing those extracurricular activities that they typically would,” Jespersen said. “Even after the virus has been defeated, we have a lot of work to do to make sure that we’re transitioning into an opportunity for kids to be successful.”
Beginning next week, the district has given schools guidance with attention to the governor’s two-week pause to limit the number of students coming inside the building to no more than 10% of the student body.
FOX 12 reached out to both Beaverton School District and Portland Public Schools. Neither could share their data.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.