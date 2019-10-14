PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Massive amounts of graffiti cover the office of the Democratic Party of Oregon in northeast Portland.
It comes after a vigil for a known activist, who was killed Saturday, was held in the very same place.
There are still many questions about Sean Kealiher’s death. The 23-year-old’s friends say he was an outspoken activist and anti-fascist involved in Portland-area protests.
Police say early Saturday morning, they discovered an abandoned SUV after it crashed into the office of the Democratic Party of Oregon.
Investigators say there was also evidence someone shot into the car.
Officers learned a victim was dropped off by friends at the hospital. Police say that person was Sean Kealiher, who later died. Now, the Portland Police Bureau is investigating his death as a homicide in connection with the crash and gunfire.
On Saturday, one of Kealiher’s friends told FOX 12 she thinks he was run down by the SUV intentionally before the driver took off. Police say they cannot confirm this.
“We’re really upset and sad about it, and we’re looking for answers,” Teressa Raiford, a friend of Kealiher’s, told FOX 12 Saturday.
Earlier Friday night, the owner of nearby Cider Riot, a known hangout for anti-fascists, says Kealiher was at his bar. The owner says the young man was having fun with his friends before he was killed.
In memory of Kealiher, his friends lined the sidewalk with flowers and messages in chalk. That would later turn into graffiti, which now covers much of the Democratic Party of Oregon building.
On the Facebook page for Direct Action Alliance, you can see someone spray painting the building in a video.
The owner of the business next door to the Democratic Party of Oregon, Bloomsbury Fine Art & Antiques, believes the display on his neighbor’s building has driven his customers away.
“What a tragedy the death of this young man was. And that, myself and my staff reach out to his friends and family, but the behavior subsequent to that really doesn’t make it easy for businesses here, and we actually feel as though we’re under siege,” Frank Coates said. “When anybody sees a building that has been defaced with expletives and political arguments, I think they might think twice about walking into that building.”
The Democratic Party of Oregon released a statement Monday saying they condemn any graffiti that advocates violence.
The office has a sign on the door saying they are keeping their doors locked Monday for security purposes.
The deputy director at the Democratic Party of Oregon, Molly Woon, told FOX 12 they respect people in mourning who want to gather here. In the coming days, she said the office will be focused on maintaining a safe and supportive environment for both the people mourning the loss of Kealiher, and also for people who work there.
The statement goes on to say: “Although the graffiti to our building is significant, any damage is insignificant compared to the community’s tremendous grief over this senseless death.”
Investigators did release over the weekend that an autopsy revealed Kealiher died by blunt force trauma.
Portland police say it’s risky to release any more facts about a case this early in the investigation and whether or not they believe this was a hit-and-run.
