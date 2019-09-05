PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Kridel Grand Ballroom at the Portland Art Museum is closed after part of its decorative ceiling collapsed Tuesday morning.
No one was hurt and no artwork was damaged, according to museum staff.
The Kridel Grand Ballroom is located on the third floor of the museum’s Mark Building. Engineers examined the room and the rest of the building and found no structural issues, the museum says.
The Kridel Grand Ballroomis closed to staff and the public for the immediate future as experts work to determine the cause.
"So many of us share fond memories of attending events with our friends and families in the Grand Ballroom," Brian Ferriso, director and chief curator of the Portland Art Museum, said. "We are doing everything possible to return this treasured space to the community."
Gareth Nevitt, a museum spokesperson, says the ceiling is priceless.
"It is the original, so it's priceless," Nevitt said. "We're working with a contractor to salvage as much as we can and we'll try to reconstruct it as closely to the original as possible."
The museum says it is working to accommodate groups that have upcoming events at the ballroom.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
