CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A grand jury Wednesday cleared four deputies involved in the deadly shooting of a quadruple murder suspect.
Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, of Woodburn, used an ax and knives to kill four people, including his infant daughter, at a home in Clackamas County on Jan. 19, according to investigators.
Deputies shot and killed Gago after they say they saw him trying to kill an 8-year-old girl. After saving the girl’s life, they discovered three people dead inside the home and one person dead outside the home.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office later said all four victims died of homicidal violence.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday identified the four deputies who used their firearms during the domestic violence response.
Hayden Sanders, Tanner Davis, Ryan Castro, and Nate Ariel were placed on administrative leave after the shooting and will be returning to duty as requirements for that transition are met, the sheriff’s office says.
All four deputies have been with the sheriff’s office for five years.
Law enforcement after the shooting last month said the victims ranged in age from under a year to 60 years old.
Deputies identified the victims as 9-month-old Olivia Lynn Rose Gago, 31-year-old Shaina E. Sweitzer, 66-year-old Jerry William Bremer and 64-year-old Pamela Denise Bremer.
All of the victims were Woodburn residents. Law enforcement confirms Olivia Gago was the suspect’s daughter and Shaina Sweitzer was the suspect’s girlfriend. Jerry and Pamela Bremer were Gago's parents, according to deputies.
Investigators say a motive in this case remains unclear.
