PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Friday that a grand jury declined to impose criminal charges on Gresham Police Officer James Doyle for the fatal shooting of Israel Mark Berry.
On the evening of May 31, 2020, Gresham Police officers were providing mutual aid while Portland police managed several large demonstrations. Around 9:30 p.m., officer Doyle and several Portland police officers responded jointly to a call of a disturbance in the 12400 block of Southeast Kelly Street in Portland involving a man reported to be engaging in threatening behavior. The man was later identified as Berry. Body-worn camera footage and other evidence showed that officer Doyle shot at Berry as he drove his vehicle toward Doyle, and Berry was hit and killed by one of those rounds.
Officer Doyle was hired by the Gresham Police Department in 2018. At the time of the shooting, he had more than two years of law enforcement experience. Officer Doyle has remained on paid administrative leave during the case.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the release of the grand jury transcripts. A motion for the release will be filed with the court. Under Oregon law, the involved officer’s attorney has 10 days after receiving the motion to file a motion for a protective order. If the court grants the motion, the transcripts will be published on the Multnomah County District Attorney’s public website.
(4) comments
I am guessing that Katie's and Wheeler's "peaceful" rioters will be gearing up for another summer of love.
Happy dance for the officer guarding his life.
Probably going to bring out the peaceful protesters.
I try not driving over people including police so I’m not to concerned. Lessons for the over woke.
Good call, a win for "our" side of sanity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.