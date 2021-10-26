CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined that a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy was justified in using deadly force during a shooting in Happy Valley last month.

The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury found the use of force by Deputy Jansen Bento that resulted in the death of Nathan Honeycutt was not criminal under Oregon law.

On Sept. 27, a deputy attempted to stop a white pickup truck with no license plates at the intersection of Southeast 132nd and Southeast King Road, but the driver, later identified as Honeycutt, did not stop and pursuit began.

Spike strips were successfully deployed during the pursuit but Honeycutt continued driving. Court documents state a deputy executed a PIT maneuver at Southeast 145th Avenue and Southeast Ridgecrest Road which caused Honeycutt to lose control and strike a barrier. The truck was then pinned in by a patrol vehicle.

Court documents state Honeycutt exited the truck and began to ran. Deputies were able to tackle him to the ground and a struggle ensued. According to court documents, Honeycutt stated he had a gun and refused to show deputies his hands.

Deputy Bento was able to pull Honeycutt's arm free and saw he had a revolver in his hand, according to court documents. Honeycutt was ordered to drop the gun but he didn't. Court documents state the gun was pointed inches away from Deputy Bento's chest and he feared serious injury or death. He then fired three shots, striking Honeycutt in the chest three times.

Deputies begin to render medical aid to Honeycutt before medical responders arrived. Honeycutt died at the scene despite medical efforts.

The revolver that was in Honeycutt's possession was seized. During the investigation, deputies learned the truck Honeycutt was driving had been stolen on Sept. 24 in Portland.