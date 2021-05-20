MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Marion County grand jury found that two Silverton Police officers and a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy were justified in using deadly physical force against a suspect in an incident that took place on May 12.
The incident began at 4:45 pm when Gervais Police Department responded to Depot Court in Gervais for a reported gunshot wound and kidnapping. Upon arrival they located Arik Reed, 22, of Gervais with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Officers determined that Kenneth William Peden had also kidnapped Molly “Ollie” Taylor, 17, and left the area in his white Ford F-150. A short time later officers from the Silverton Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office located and became involved in a chase of the white Ford F-150 driven by Peden.
While in pursuit of the truck, Peden fired multiple rounds toward police as they traveled through Silverton. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road Northeast where Peden continued to shoot at officers who returned fire. According to law enforcement none of the officers’ shots struck Peden or Taylor.
Peden eventually surrendered and was detained by law enforcement officers. Taylor was found in the passenger seat with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken by Life Flight from the scene. Taylor later died as a result of her injuries at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
Although multiple police vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident, no law enforcement officers were injured.
The same grand jury that found the officers’ actions to be justified also indicted Kenneth William Peden III for the intentional murder of Molly “Ollie” Taylor, the attempted murder of Arik Reed, and the attempted murder of four law enforcement officers.
Peden is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Friday at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.
