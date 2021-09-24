Robert Douglas Delgado

Robert Douglas Delgado (Image provided by family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined that a Portland Police Bureau officer was justified using deadly force during a shooting at Lents Park earlier this year.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a grand jury returned a not true bill and found the use of force by Officer Zachary DeLong that resulted in the death of 46-year-old Robert Delgado was not criminal under Oregon law.

On April 16, Officer DeLong and other officers responded to Lents Park just after 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a man with a gun at the park. The district attorney's office said video recorded by a witness showed police standing behind trees instructing Delgado, who was about 90 feet away, to put his hands up and get down on the ground.

According to the district attorney's office, Delgado appeared agitated and was yelling a the officers. Delgado then produced what the officers believed to be a gun and pointed it at them. Officer DeLong then fired at Delgado.

Officers then assessed whether Delgado was still moving or holding a gun, then called for medical help and attempted to resuscitate him. Delgado was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police said investigators recovered a replica pistol at the scene that had been in Delgado's possession.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Tyrell Higgs
Tyrell Higgs

open and shut case, guy brings out what looks like a weapon to police officers, it's over. Why the sob story photos of him?

Report Add Reply
LenRon
LenRon

The woke love to cry about Portland Police shooting unarmed people. They’re ok with the daily homicides just as long as we don’t have justifiable police shootings by police really important thing in their empty minds.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.