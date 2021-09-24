PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined that a Portland Police Bureau officer was justified using deadly force during a shooting at Lents Park earlier this year.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a grand jury returned a not true bill and found the use of force by Officer Zachary DeLong that resulted in the death of 46-year-old Robert Delgado was not criminal under Oregon law.
On April 16, Officer DeLong and other officers responded to Lents Park just after 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a man with a gun at the park. The district attorney's office said video recorded by a witness showed police standing behind trees instructing Delgado, who was about 90 feet away, to put his hands up and get down on the ground.
According to the district attorney's office, Delgado appeared agitated and was yelling a the officers. Delgado then produced what the officers believed to be a gun and pointed it at them. Officer DeLong then fired at Delgado.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man killed by police officers in Lents Park on Friday had a toy replica gun, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers then assessed whether Delgado was still moving or holding a gun, then called for medical help and attempted to resuscitate him. Delgado was later pronounced dead at the scene.
During the investigation, police said investigators recovered a replica pistol at the scene that had been in Delgado's possession.
