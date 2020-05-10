Grand jury indicts man on 65 charges related to human sex trafficking investigation

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grand jury has indicted a man on dozens of charges related to a human sex trafficking investigation.
On Sunday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced that a grand jury returned a 65-count indictment against 24-year-old Izaak Shaquilie Blocker.
Blocker has been charged with charged with four counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of assault in the fourth degree – constituting domestic violence, three counts of felony strangulation – constituting domestic violence, nine counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of promoting prostitution, 10 counts of rape in the first degree, 10 counts of sodomy in the first degree, 20 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, two counts of unlawful tattooing of a minor and two counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine to a minor.
He was arraigned on the charges late last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
According to the district attorney’s office, the indictment alleges that Blocker subjected a girl to human sex trafficking, created sexually explicit images of the girl, physically assaulted her, strangled her, then raped and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions in April.
Court documents also allege that Blocker unlawfully assisted or permitted the victim to get a tattoo without her legal guardian’s permission and that he unlawfully and intentionally delivered cocaine to her.
Blocker was arrested last week in the 100 block of Northeast 160th Avenue in Portland.
The case is being investigated by the Beaverton Police Department, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Team.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at www.fbi.gov/tips.
If you are involved in sex trafficking, or know of someone who is being trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or 911.
