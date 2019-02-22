PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grand jury has indicted an off-duty Salem police officer and another man in connection with two Portland burglaries.
The indictment says Seth Thayres is facing charges of unlawful possession of meth and theft. Those same papers say James Cardenas is charged with aggravated theft, burglary, and unlawful possession of meth.
Police say they arrested the pair after investigating two burglaries in the 800 block of Southeast Belmont Street where more than 30,000 dollars’ worth of property was stolen.
One of the businesses, a digital production company, reported nearly $20,000 worth of property, mostly video production equipment and computers, had been stolen.
Salem police say Thayres is an officer with their department, but has been on administrative leave since October 2018 "awaiting the outcome of a fitness for duty evaluation."
