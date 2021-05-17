CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Clackamas County grand jury indicted a suspect on multiple charges on Monday.
Gerald Leroy Barnes II, 48, is facing three counts of attempted aggravated murder, one count of assault in the first degree, two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of attempting to elude.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a car chase around 6:45 p.m. on May 8 on Interstate 205 that ended on the Highway 213 on ramp in Oregon City. Oregon City Police assisted deputies by deploying spike strips on Hwy 213 near Redland Road.
An officer-involved shooting happened when Barnes II, fired multiple rounds at law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. Deputies returned fire. Barnes sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, treated and then released.
An OCP officer, Christopher Brosseau, also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was hit in the eye with a fragment of a bullet as the suspect's vehicle drove by. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and was later released.
Investigators recovered two additional loaded firearms from the vehicle, as well as a high-capacity two-drum magazine. The weapon investigators say Barnes fired at deputies and officers was a pistol encased in a custom stock with a high-capacity single-drum magazine.
