PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County grand jury says an officer's use of deadly force against a man in southeast Portland last month was justified.
Andre C. Gladen, 36, was shot and killed by Portland Police Officer Consider Vosu.
On Jan. 6, Officer Vosu responded to a home in the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street after a 911 caller reported a man was outside and would not leave the property.
The man living in the home told FOX 12 in January that Gladen asked for water, then asked to come inside saying someone was trying to kill him.
The man said Gladen eventually went into the home and rushed Officer Vosu with a knife.
Police said Officer Vosu used a Taser on Gladen, but it was not effective. Officer Vosu then shot Gladen, who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
A knife was found in the home and seized as evidence, according to investigators.
Officer Vosu was placed on standard, paid administrative leave during the investigation.
The grand jury returned a not true bill in the case Friday. The bill means jurors believe no criminal prosecution is warranted against Officer Vosu.
The family of Gladen sent a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw last week saying the policing institutions in Portland failed Gladen.
The letter states Gladen was legally blind and suffered from schizophrenia. The letter says Gladen had sought emergency psychological services while visiting his cousin in Portland the day he was killed.
In the letter, the family requested a meeting with Mayor Wheeler and Chief Outlaw.
The mayor’s office confirmed Mayor Wheeler and Chief Outlaw would be meeting with Gladen’s family Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
