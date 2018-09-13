PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hours after a grand jury found two Portland State University police officers were justified in shooting a man near campus, the university’s president called the man’s death a “tragic accident” and said two private firms had been hired to investigate and review the shooting and overall campus security and safety.
“This is a sad day for all of us, especially for the family,” PSU President Rahmat Shoureshi said during a press briefing Thursday. “And so, no matter the reaction, I really feel bad for the family because they lost a member.”
It’s been two-and-a-half months since 45-year-old Jason Washington was shot and killed by officers near the Cheerful Tortoise bar adjacent to the university’s campus.
Witnesses said Washington had been a Good Samaritan that night, stepping in to break up a fight between two other people, when his gun fell off his hip and he went to grab it.
In cell phone video, police can be heard yelling “drop the gun,” before sounds of gunfire erupt.
Since the shooting, students and community have held several protests, and rekindled the debate as to whether campus police officers should carry guns.
Washington’s family declined interview requests but his wife put out a statement that reads, in part:
“Although my family and I are disappointed the PSU officers will not face criminal charges, we appreciate the hard work of those serving on the grand jury. We want those responsible for the death of my husband held accountable. We will always remember and love Jason, and know he was needlessly killed while attempting to keep the peace.”
Shoureshi said the university has not conducted its own internal investigation of the shooting because it needed to let the Portland Police Bureau investigation finish.
Now, the university will take input from two private firms.
“What we would like to do is learn from this unfortunate and tragic accident and bring the experts in the safety and security area and see what they recommend,” Shoureshi said.
Some students said the extra investigations are a positive step, but they’d prefer the university just listen to students.
“I think if they took a pulse, having no armed security on campus would be consensus,” graduate student Craig Hennecke said.
Student Harper Berriman said, “I think it’s better than doing nothing about it and hopefully they come to a decision where they’re disarming the campus police.”
The independent reviews are not expected to be complete for months and will feature input and feedback from students and community members.
The attorney representing Washington’s family said they will pursue legal action. The university said in this early stage, no settlements have been offered to the family.
