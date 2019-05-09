PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who was shot and killed by a Portland Police Bureau officer had grabbed the officer’s knife from his vest before the deadly shooting, according to grand jury transcripts released Thursday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office posted the transcripts related to the officer-involved shooting of 36-year-old Andre Gladen.
Gladen was shot and killed on the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street in January.
A grand jury ruled the officer was justified in using deadly force against Gladen.
Investigators said Gladen would not leave a person’s property in January, pounded on the door, asked to come inside and claimed someone was trying to kill him.
Officer Consider Vosu responded to the scene and was involved in an altercation with Gladen. Police said Gladen entered the home without permission and Vosu used a Taser on him, but it was not effective, so Vosu fired his duty firearm.
Gladen was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
A knife was seized as evidence at the scene, but police provided no further details about the knife until Thursday.
In the grand jury report, Vosu testified that it was his knife. Vosu said, "He would’ve pulled it from my vest, but I didn’t see it happen."
Vosu testified that because Gladen was armed with a knife, the officer was effectively trapped, according to the grand jury transcripts.
The man in the home told FOX 12 in January that Gladen rushed at the officer with the knife and the officer’s actions saved both their lives.
Gladen’s family sent a letter to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw in February saying Gladen was legally blind and suffered from schizophrenia. They referred to officers as “hunters who are wrongfully enrolled on the roster of the Portland Police Bureau.”
They wrote that Gladen “had not been threatening in any way” before he was shot.
The family organized a protest in April, with Gladen’s sister saying he was “completely outnumbered in this situation” and “a weapon was planted.”
Outlaw issued a statement Thursday following the release of the grand jury transcripts.
"Following all officer-involved shootings, the Police Bureau makes every attempt to be as transparent as possible, without jeopardizing the investigation and Grand Jury process," said Outlaw. "Early on, Detectives suspected it was the officer's knife; however, they were unable to confirm it prior to the Grand Jury. These transcripts provide additional information as to what occurred and we will now move forward in our process, which includes a training and internal review."
