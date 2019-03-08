MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A grand jury Friday returned a 25-count indictment of Sean Banks, a former deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The indictment includes charges of theft, official misconduct, and tampering with physical evidence between June 2014 and April 2018, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office says.
Banks was originally arraigned on July 27 last year after the sheriff’s office says it received information alleging the theft of five firearms during a 2015 death investigation.
The sheriff’s office asked the Salem Police Department to conduct an investigation, and Banks was arrested in 2018 on one count of theft by taking, four counts of theft by selling and one count of official misconduct.
The attorney’s office Friday said the investigation has been ongoing, and confirmed that law enforcement has uncovered additional criminal conduct.
Banks is being held at the Linn County Jail with a $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again March 13.
Anyone with additional information is asked call the Oregon Department of Justice Criminal Division at 503-378-6347.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.