PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grand jury has ruled the use of deadly force by a Portland police officer was justified against a man holding a woman at knifepoint in northwest Portland earlier this year.
David Wayne Downs, 38, was shot and killed by Portland police at a commercial building in the 1300 block of Northwest Lovejoy Street in June.
A grand jury Friday said the use of deadly force by Portland Police Officer Nathan Kirby-Glatkowski in that incident was a lawful act of self-defense and/or defense of a third person, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.
Officers dispatched to the scene June 9 first attempted less-lethal force, but that was unsuccessful, law enforcement said.
Downs at the time of the shooting was reportedly armed with a knife and had threatened to have an explosive device, according to the attorney’s office.
Downs died at the scene before medical personnel arrived. Law enforcement previously said they had no information about whether Downs and the woman knew each other.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.