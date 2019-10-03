DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – A grand jury has ruled the use of deadly force by a Dallas police officer inside a Goodwill store in last month justified.
Officer Darren Buchholz shot and killed Scott Gabriel Spangler, 43, of Dallas, at the Goodwill store on Edgewater Street Northwest in west Salem Sept. 18.
Buchholz was working as a member of the Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team, according to law enforcement. The team was attempting to take Spangler into custody.
A Goodwill spokesperson says there were 24 employees inside the store at the time of the shooting and 35 customers.
The grand jury’s not true bill decision means they have determined that no criminal prosecution is warranted against Buchholz, and that the shooting was a lawful exercise of self-defense.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
