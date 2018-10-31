PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A grand jury ruled a deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown Portland was justified as family members of the man who was shot protested in the streets.
Patrick Kimmons, 27, was shot and killed in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street on Sept. 30.
Officers were patrolling the area and reported a shooting had occurred nearby. Police said Kimmons had fired five shots during that initial incident, injuring two people. Detectives said Kimmons then ran toward officers and other people who were in the area while carrying a revolver. Officers fired 12 rounds at him. Kimmons was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators said a gun was recovered near Kimmons and multiple firearms were found in the area of the crime scene.
On Wednesday, following a two-day hearing, a grand jury returned a not true bill regarding the use of force by Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Garry Britt and Officer Jeffrey Livingston, meaning no criminal charges will be filed against the officers.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office stated the ruling means the use of deadly force by the officers was determined to be a lawful act of self-defense or defense of a third person, per Oregon law.
In the days that followed the shooting, protesters blocked streets downtown. Family and friends were again outside the courthouse downtown Wednesday with strong words following the grand jury’s decision.
“I just want the public to know that the people that are here to protect and serve us, they murderers. I demand body cams to be worn in the state of Oregon, all around the United States of America, I demand body cams,” Kimmons’ mother told FOX 12 on Wednesday.
The Portland Police Bureau released additional evidence to the public Wednesday, including a photo of the gun believed to have been carried by Kimmons, as well as surveillance video captured near the shooting scene.
Family members had been chanting, “release the video,” during their protest Wednesday.
“This information was not released until after the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office informed the Police Bureau that the family of Patrick Kimmons was provided an opportunity to view the video and learn more about the information provided during the Grand Jury,” according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.
The Portland Police Association also released a statement Wednesday saying much of the anger toward police in this case have been "fueled by false narratives."
"On September 30th, two Portland Police officers faced the most dangerous of circumstances. An armed and dangerous active shooter, who had seconds earlier fired his gun at a small crowd of people, advanced towards officers while still armed with his gun. The officers had mere seconds to react to the deadly situation that continued to threaten the lives of innocent bystanders as well as their own. They fired their weapons to protect our community," according to the association.
PPB is conducting an internal administrative investigation of the entire incident.
