PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A grand jury Tuesday returned a not true bill regarding the use of force by a Portland police officer and a Clackamas County deputy last month, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
The not true bill means no criminal prosecution is warranted against Portland Police Officer Kameron Fender and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Campbell.
The officer and deputy exchanged gunfire with 29-year-old Jason Leo Hanson on Oct. 19.
Hanson fled from law enforcement after allegedly stealing a car and later crashing it and fleeing on foot in southeast Portland near Southeast 89th and Southeast Harney Street.
Deputies, Portland police officers and police dogs searched for the suspect and located him. Shots were fired and Hanson was hit twice and rushed to a hospital, according to law enforcement.
Hanson appeared before a judge Nov. 27 and pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, among others.
The not true bill says the officer and deputy’s use of force was a lawful act of self-defense.
Hanson is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 7, 2019.
