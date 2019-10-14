PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grand jury has ruled the use of deadly force by a Portland police officer earlier this year justified.
Officer Gary Doran shot and killed 31-year-old Lane Christopher Martin July 30 near Southeast 120th Avenue and Ash Street.
Police say Martin had attempted to break into a vehicle in the parking lot of a Safeway off NE 122nd Avenue and displayed an edged weapon when confronted by law enforcement.
Several officers shot at Martin, including Doran, a 12-year veteran, acting Sergeant David Kemple, a 17-year veteran, and Officer Nicholas Bianchini, a 10-year veteran.
Doran deployed deadly force and Kemple and Bianchini deployed less lethal force, according to police.
The grand jury’s not true bill decision means they have determined that no criminal prosecution is warranted against Doran and that the shooting was a lawful exercise of self-defense.
Martin's family filed a lawsuit against the City of Portland and Doran Monday afternoon, alleging Doran acted "unreasonably and recklessly ". The family in the lawsuit says Martin was experiencing a mental health crisis and was attempting to run away when he was shot.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.