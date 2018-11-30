Grand jury says officer justified in deadly shooting at SE Portland motel

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A grand jury says an officer’s use of deadly force against a suspect at a southeast Portland motel earlier this year was justified.
Samuel E. Rice, 30, was shot and killed by Portland Police Officer Kelly VanBlockland. VanBlockland and other officers on Oct. 10 responded to the Del Rancho Motel in the 7600 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue on reports of two men fighting.
Investigators said one of the men, later identified as Rice, was armed with a knife and attempted to stab another person. Rice then entered a motel room, held a woman hostage and threatened to kill her, according to law enforcement.
VanBlockland fired a single shot at Rice and killed him.
The grand jury returned a not true bill in the case Friday. The bill means jurors believe no criminal prosecution is warranted against VanBlockland.
VanBlockland is a 24-year veteran with the police bureau and was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, which is standard procedure.
