New details are emerging in the Portland State University officer-involved shooting that left Jason Washington dead, as the grand jury transcript has been released.
It’s a 415-page document comprised of interviews with 20 people, but the key pieces of new evidence are the accounts given by Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie.
It’s the first time we’re hearing from them about what they saw and heard before they both decided to fire their weapons, killing Washington on the night of June 29 after a fight erupted outside a downtown Portland bar.
What the officers didn’t know at the time, and what witnesses have since told FOX 12, is that Washington was trying to break up the fight.
He either fell or was shoved to the ground, and the holstered gun on his hip fell off. He picked it up, and officers shot and killed him.
In the grand jury transcript, both officers said they repeatedly told Washington to drop the gun, but he didn’t comply.
“Every time you give a command like drop the gun and it doesn’t happen… it’s an escalation, it’s like a twisting of that knot in your stomach that this is getting much, much worse,” Dewey testified.
Dewey said at one point, “I knew, [the gun] was pointed at us” and “it’s trained into you and that’s when my partner and I started firing.”
When asked why he chose to fire at that moment, Dewey said he believed Washington “was gonna start shooting people… that’s the only consideration you can have in that instance” and he testified that he believed their lives were in danger.
According to McKenzie’s testimony, he too believed their lives were in danger and said the gun Washington had was extended toward them.
“I’m like thinkin’ I’m gonna be shot right there, and I fire a couple rounds,” McKenzie said, according to the grand jury transcript.
When asked if a taser could have been an appropriate response instead, he said, “no, not against a firearm.”
The transcript also includes an interview with a man who told responding officers that night that Washington “pulled a gun on us.” In his testimony, he clarified that statement, saying what he meant was that the gun was pulled out.
“I shoulda said he pulled a gun out, or he had a gun,” he told the grand jury. “I don’t know why I said he was pointing the gun at us.”
Both Officer Dewey and Officer McKenzie have military backgrounds that include deployments overseas. McKenzie went to Iraq twice during his time in the Army, and Dewey spent time in Afghanistan. Their service means both men would have had extensive training with guns.
The officers were cleared by the grand jury of any wrongdoing, but the Washington family is pursuing legal action.
In the months since the shooting, students on campus have repeatedly protested and rallied for PSU officers to be disarmed.
In response to the release of the grand jury transcript, a spokesperson for Portland State University said:
“Portland State has hired separate consultants OIR Group and Margolis Healy to review the June 29th fatal officer-involved shooting and conduct a comprehensive review of campus safety. The transcript from the Multnomah County Grand Jury proceedings and the Portland Police Bureau investigation will be part of those reviews.”
To read the full grand jury transcript, follow this link.
