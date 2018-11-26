PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has released the grand jury transcripts from the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Patrick Kimmons.
Kimmons, 27, was shot and killed near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street in downtown Portland on Sept. 30.
A grand jury determined officers were justified in the use of deadly force.
Police said Kimmons had fired five shots, injuring two people, before he ran toward officers and other people while carrying a revolver.
Officers fired 12 rounds at Kimmons, who was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators said a gun was recovered near Kimmons and multiple firearms were found in the area of the crime scene.
The officers involved in the shooting, Sgt. Garry Britt and Officer Jeffrey Livingston, testified to the grand jury that Kimmons had fired a gun into a group of people before running toward the officers, pulling a gun from his waistband and refusing to follow their commands to drop the weapon.
Britt testified that he believed he was going to get shot, while Livingston told the grand jury, “the level of fear and the level of adrenaline that I felt that day I had never felt before, nor do I want to,” according to transcripts released Monday.
GRAND JURY TRANSCRIPTS PART 1, PART 2
In the days that followed the shooting, protesters blocked streets downtown. More protesters blocked streets after the grand jury ruled the officers were justified in the use of deadly force against Kimmons.
Kimmons’ mother described the officers as “murderers” and said body cams needed to be worn by all officers.
On Oct. 31, The Portland Police Bureau released surveillance video captured near the shooting scene, as well as other evidence, including the gun believed to have been used by Kimmons.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
