Grand opening celebration held for Alberta Commons in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There was a big celebration in northeast Portland Saturday to mark the public grand opening of the Alberta Commons project.
The event along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard specifically honored the project’s three newest businesses, all owned by people of color.
The historically-black neighborhood was negatively impacted by urban planning and gentrification over the past decades, forcing many people of color out of their homes and businesses.
But the project is helping to turn that around and business owners say they are proud to be a part of the transformation.
“It’s paying homage to the old and resurrecting what should have been here,” said Cole Reed, co-owner of greenHAUS gallery + boutique. “So for us, coming up with the district that is communal for community, but not forgetting the foundation for where this community started.”
Many business owners in the area are also calling that stretch of MLK the “Dream Street District” now, citing it as a place that’s all-inclusive.
