Grand Ronde tribes buy paper mill site located in ancestral homelands

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde have finalized their purchase of the Blue Heron paper mill site.
The 23-acre property at Willamette Falls is located within the tribe’s ancestral homelands and holds significant historical and cultural importance, according to a Grand Ronde Tribe spokesperson, who says they bought the site from Washington developer George Heidgerken.
The area is part of the lands ceded to the United States government under the Willamette Valley Treaty of 1855. Following the treaty, tribal members were forcibly removed from Willamette Falls and relocated to Grand Ronde.
Cheryle A. Kennedy, chairwoman for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, says they are reclaiming a piece of their homeland through the sale and resurrecting their role as caretakers to Willamete Falls.
The tribe says it has been working with various local, regional and state partners throughout the sale process.
