DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Officials say firefighters have been making good progress holding and securing lines around the Grandview Fire, which has been burning northeast of Sisters since Sunday afternoon.
As of Wednesday morning, the Grandview Fire has burned about 5,971 acres and is five percent contained. The wildfire began on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland at about 1:30 p.m. on July 11. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials said Tuesday that fire behavior has been moderate. Crews were able to begin securing fire lines and mopping up on the southwest portion of the fire. The northwest portion of the fire saw some increased activity in the afternoon Tuesday, but crews and dozers were actively engaged in constructing fire line and were assisted by helicopters cooling hot spots, according to officials. In total, 694 fire personnel are working on the Grandview Fire.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for westerly winds 10 to 20 miles per hour, along with low relative humidity on Wednesday and Thursday. Officials said this will challenge efforts to keep the fire within established lines.
Looks like the #GrandviewFire, northeast of Sisters, grew by a couple hundred acres overnight. Here are the latest numbers + the forecast for that part of Oregon. #ORwx pic.twitter.com/dbA3xh9Ull— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 14, 2021
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices for areas near the fire. Updates to evacuation notices can be found on the sheriff's offices' Facebook pages: Deschutes and Jefferson.
