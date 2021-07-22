DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Ten days after it first ignited, the Grandview Fire near Sisters reached 95 percent containment as of Wednesday night.
Firefighters have combated the wildfire about 10 miles northeast of Sisters with much success. As of Wednesday night, the Grandview Fire had burned 6,032 acres and was 95 percent contained. The remaining fire behavior appears to be minimal with smoldering and the fire is expected to be fully contained by Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As operations against the Grandview Fire get approach conclusion, crews will continue to reinforce control lines and patrol and mop-up around structures and roadways. They will then begin suppression repair. According to fire officials, the costs of the fire have exceeded $8.5 million: $1.287 million from the Oregon State Fire Marshal and $7.3 million from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
