DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Despite gusty winds and continued hot and dry conditions, officials reported minimal growth on the Grandview Fire burning in Deschutes and Jefferson counties.
As of Thursday morning, the Grandview Fire remains at 5,971 acres and is now 14 percent contained, which is up four percent from the previous day. The wildfire began on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland at about 1:30 p.m. on July 11. The cause is under investigation.
Officials said crews were able to focus on holding and improving containment lines around the majority of the fire on Wednesday. Helicopters assisted crews by cooling hot spots near the perimeter. A total of 829 personnel are assigned to the Grandview Fire.
A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through Thursday. Officials said predicted low relative humidity and winds between 10-20 mph out of the northwest will continue to challenge containment lines on the fire's eastern and southeastern edges.
There are evacuation notices in place issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. A map of the evacuations can be found here. Officials said no structures have been lost.
