HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The night cap of the four OSAA soccer title matches Saturday along the Sunset Highway saw the first girls 6A final without a Jesuit team in five years.

Fifth-seeded Beaverton last won it all in 1988. No. 3 Grant, from the Portland Interscholastic League, came in with a 16-1-1 record and looking for the Generals first ever soccer championship.

Grant is a double feature of twins. Elle Frazier is one of them. She and sister Liv are committed to play at PSU and the northeast kid delivered her 29th goal of the year by following up her own shot.

The Generals would soon double it up. Freshman Kate Ratanaproeksa knocks in another with an assist from Elle Frazier to make it 2-0 Grant just 12 minutes in.

Beaverton would get one back in short order. All dammed up in front of goal before Natalie Drotzmann found the breakthrough.

Lauren Ashe then erupts from 30 yards out for the equalizer by the senior before the break.

There was no more scoring until overtime. That’s when it got wild. Two minutes into the first 10 minute period, Grant grabbed the lead with a goal by Katarina Roesinger for the edge.

Less than a minute later, Beaverton’s Roxanne Rundle with a curler at an angle to lock it up at 3.

Then a third overtime goal. No one home in goal and Elle Frazier’s eyes were as big as saucers. A most meaningful brace for the senior to make it 4-3 Grant.

It’s a program-first state championship for the Generals.

"The past three games we've won in the last minute, so it's just what we do honestly,” Elle Frazier said. “It's kind of crazy. We manage to work to the end and pull out the win. We'll remember this forever. We will be the class to win it forever for the first time."

On the boys side of the 6A bracket, the top-seeded Summit Storm from Bend were tough luck losers on penalty kicks in the 2018 final and downed in overtime in 2019. The Storm wanted nothing to do with extra time this go around.

Summit scored two goals in ten minutes. Mountain Valley Conference player of the year Nani Deperro notched them for Summit. He logged a brace although he could have had a hat trick but later gave a penalty kick to a freshman.

Summit wins 6-0 in the end. While it’s a runner-up finish in a first ever final for West Linn at 15-2-1, it’s a title win for Summit. The Storm outscored their opponents 95-11 in 2021 and heads back over the pass with some hardware in the front seat of the bus with an unbeaten record of 17-0-1.

“This is something special,” Deperro said. “Losing freshman year, sophomore year. Riding that bus back sucked and we always prided ourselves but now we have something to prove it. We have been wanting this for so long. I am just super thankful that we got the opportunity once more to prove ourselves and we did."