Grant HS junior dreams of playing Division I college basketball

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In this high school spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a Grant High School junior in the always highly competitive Portland Interscholastic League.

The basketball court can certainly be a place to create and escape, for Grant High School's third-year starter Adrian Mosley, he's so much more than just a hooper.

"As a kid, I always wanted to go here and looked up to a lot of people in the past and I know it has always been a big legacy here. They have always been a top school and I am glad I can compete and keep it going," Mosley said.

"Adrian was very mature at an early age. Does everything the right way, community guy, leads by example, kids really gravitate to him. He’s just a super kid on and off the court," said Coach Robert Key.

Praise be under Coach Key.

"Coach Key tends to like people who take charge and hustle a lot, and I feel like I fit the category when I was younger," said Mosley.

A 6-foot-3 junior combo guard with A's and B's to lead the G's with the Captain "C" on his chest as a third-year starter.

"He just told me the other day, ‘Coach Key, I aced all of my finals,' so he is just as brilliant kid. I love the kid just like them all," Key said.

A north Portland kid in his own right, Key is in his 32nd season of coaching - the 8th season leading the kids at Grant.

"Ever since I have been here, he’s just been easy to talk to because he has been more of a mentor than a coach and impacted my life more than just coaching," Mosley said.

Mosley's life was impacted ever so greatly when his mother, Rhea Jones, passed away when he was just five months old.

"I feel like it made me stronger. It just shaped me to do anything. You can do anything and don’t get down on yourself. Just always look for the best in life," he said.

Mosley now lives with his godmother to be closer to Grant after years in foster care.

"Adrian has a similar background that I was raised. He’s taken it amongst his brother who is a big mentor to him, he’s helped guide him. The way his auntie, [cousin] Kiante [Griffin-Holmes], who I knew, took him in at 7 years old, that has groomed him a lot," said Key. "He’s just that kid that just always stayed the course and never let anything bother him. He’s always got the genuine smile and he loves the game of basketball that has helped him out as well."

"I picked up basketball and used that for positivity, and just always tried to stay on the positive side of things and not let the negative outweigh," Mosley said.

Basketball is what should tip the scale towards Mosley's Division I college dreams.

"Some dream schools have always been UCLA, Oregon and Duke, so I can hope I get to one of those," he said.

