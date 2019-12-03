PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fred Meyer is teaming up with Portland Community College to make sure students don’t go hungry.
The grocery chain announced a $300,000 grant and delivered a truck of food to the college late Tuesday morning. Students and volunteers helped unload the food.
The money will help supply the school’s food pantries and expand their operating hours as part of their Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Initiative, according to officials.
PCC’s student body president says the money will make a big difference for students in need.
“The funding will increase access and availability of healthy, nutritious foods for our students so that they can think, function, focus and succeed,” Emily Jones said. “In the face of rising tuition and increasing rent costs and unaffordable text books, this lift to our food pantries goes a long way. So, thank you very much to everyone who made it possible.”
Half the nation’s community college students report going hungry, according to college officials; at PCC, that number is two-thirds.
