Grants give Oregon school districts chance to provide enhanced summer school opportunities

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - This summer many students in Oregon will have summer school opportunities like never before.
The legislature has provided $200 million in grants for school districts to be able to enhance their summer programs following the difficult past year-and-a-half in the pandemic.
The funds were allocated based on the size of the district, and districts were to focus on serving those who were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The funds will help schools provide their usual classes and credit makeup programs through the summer, as well as two-week enrichment camps.
The Salem-Keizer school district is using the funds to nearly double its summer offerings between camps and classes. The legislature said the focus of these classes is to be in-person as well.
“For some of our families this will be their first time back in person, five days a week as we continue to look forward to the fall,” said Nichole Spearman-Eskelsen, the summer programs coordinator for the district.
The Salem-Keizer school district will be offering classes that are able to cater to specific interests. Those include things like culinary classes and a summer rock orchestra program.
“Actually those came from our teachers,” said Spearman-Eskelsen. “We went out to our teachers and we asked our teachers who would like to provide an opportunity of enrichment to our students and they came to the table with these very unique, different than what we would normally offer through the year.”
She said the demand for classes was so great, many now have long waiting lists to get in.
“We had over 9,000 students request a slot in our enrichment camps, which is amazing,” Spearman-Eskelsen said.
The legislature said that equity was to be a main focus of these grants. With that in mind, the Salem-Keizer School District says it is providing things like ethnic-based camps, lottery systems to enroll kids and providing equal opportunities for students with disabilities.
The district says there has been so much excitement surrounding these enrichment camps that some are trying to figure out how they can make them last.
“Our level directors are actually looking at how can we already start setting aside budget dollars to provide more programming,” said Spearman-Eskelsen.
Parents can find information about what classes their district is providing and how to enroll on their school district’s website.
