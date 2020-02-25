GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a sex offense investigation involving a young boy, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Christopher K. Smith, 20, of Grants Pass, is accused of contacting the boy on a social media platform on two different occasions and inviting him to his home for the purpose of having sexual contact, law enforcement said.
“Smith also exchanged illicit photographs with the juvenile, which were sexual in nature,” according to law enforcement.
Smith is facing charges including online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree and luring a minor and was lodged at the Josephine County Jail.
Anyone with additional information in the investigation is asked to call police at 541-450-6260.
