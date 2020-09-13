CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Grants Pass man accused of raping a child was arrested on Saturday following his discharge from a hospital, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
James Darren Smith, 43, is facing charges including rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.
The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 5 in Canyonville, according to deputies.
Smith after the incident was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center. He was discharged on Saturday evening and taken into custody.
Detectives say the juvenile was familiar with Smith.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
