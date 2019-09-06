GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – Police in Grants Pass are asking for help finding a 13-year-old they say could be endangered.
Officers say Ethan Pitari left his home in Grants Pass Friday around 7 p.m. riding his black mountain bike with no seat.
Pitari stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches, weighs around 125 pounds, and have brown hair and brown eyes, according to law enforcement. He was wearing a red t-shirt and tan jeans.
Anyone who sees Pitari or has information regarding his welfare is asked to call 911 or the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.
