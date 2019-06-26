CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to several grass fires along State Route 500 Wednesday morning.
The fires were reported at around 10:42 a.m. on SR-500 near Northeast Padden Parkway and Northeast 117th Avenue.
Vancouver Fire said crews had to deal with about a half dozen small grass fires along the shoulder of the highway.
The westbound lanes of the highway remained closed while crews worked to knock down and mop up the fires.
Drivers were asked to use an alternative route and expect delays in the area.
No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
