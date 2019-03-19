Grass fires lead to evacuations in areas around Lyons

LYONS, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled multiple grass fires in the Lyons and Gates areas on Tuesday.
Metcom 911 reported a “high risk” grass fire burning near the 40900 block of Neighbors Lane in Lyons. People were being evacuated within a three-quarter-mile radius at around 5 p.m.
Earlier Tuesday, Metcom reported that an alert was sent to people living on Santiam Park Road Southeast in the area of the North Santiam State Recreation Area.
That alert asked people to evacuate immediately due to a grass fire.
An additional grass fire was reported in nearby Gates on Tuesday afternoon. There were no evacuation orders in connection with the Gates fire, which was burning on Garden Lane near Highway 22.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
