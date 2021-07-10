PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a new grassroots effort to clean up the Rose City.
"This started as a ‘Hey it's my city,’” organizer Chris Bean said. “’It's trash. I can actually go pick that up and dump it.’ I'm just going to go do it."
Bean started the project, volunteering his time and money to pick up garbage around the city. The movement is picking up steam. Bean’s friends have gotten involved as well as strangers who've reached out on social media. Even a local construction company is donating equipment.
"We go out on the weekends typically so we work all week then we go on the Saturday and get trash,” Bean said. “You get worn out and then you have other people step up and say ‘Oh my gosh can I send money your way? An excavator?’ You name it. And all the sudden you're like ‘Oh wow. Look at all these people rallying together.’ So it kind of fills your tank, so you keep going."
Bean said the effort is also about helping the homeless.
"Every time we go in there, usually the homeless are there, we always go talk to them first and make it clear ‘Hey we're just here to pick trash up, if it's your trash or someone else's,’” Bean said. “They love it because a lot of the trash isn't even theirs."
The group isn't picky about who gets involved. They just want to make a difference in the community.
"If people want to help, it doesn't matter where they're coming from,” Bean said. “Whether it's city or somewhere else, just come help."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for supplies, dump fees, fuel and things to bring to the homeless.
(2) comments
Not going to make a difference as long as the city leaders ( All Democrats) allow the homeless to keep trashing the city as fast as they clean it up.
until the city takes care of the issues, start enforcing the laws, this is just going to be a big waste of time and money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.