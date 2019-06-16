Gray whale washes ashore near Sunset Beach

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A gray whale washed ashore near Sunset Beach on the Oregon Coast on Friday.
A necropsy was performed on the 23-foot female gray whale, but nothing too telling was found, according to the Seaside Aquarium.
Aquarium staff were able to collect a few samples including the whale’s heart, lung and stomach content. They’re hoping those samples will reveal more information when they are processed.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries says there has been unusual spike in strandings of gray whales along the West Coast and has declared it an Unusual Mortality Event.
This year, more than 60 gray whales have stranded on the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. It’s the highest number since 2000, when more than 100 whales stranded throughout the year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.