PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People are being asked to avoid contact with Stephens Creek after a sewage overflow Thursday night.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said a grease-clogged sewer line led to an overflow in the 6700 block of Southwest Capitol Highway.
BES said about 600 gallons of sewage overflowed onto the highway from a maintenance access hole and to a storm drain that leads to Stephens Creek.
City crews arrived to the scene at around 7 p.m. and cleared the blockage at about 11 p.m., according to BES.
The public is advised to avoid contact with Stephens Creek, especially in the area of the nature park, through April 5.
Warning signs have been posted in the 6700 block of SW Capitol Highway.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
