HARRISBURG, OR (KPTV) - A Harrisburg couple celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary won $250,00 playing an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it.
The Oregon Lottery said Riley and Jerrica Ross were on their way home from the Oregon Coast when they stopped at a Shell Station in Monmouth for gas and decided to buy some lottery tickets.
“We stopped to get gas and noticed on a billboard that the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots all had a four in them,” Riley said. “Then we looked on the mobile app and saw that Megabucks was at $4.4 million and decided we needed to get four of each.”
The couple also decided to get $20 VIP Black Scratch-its.
“Normally we play twice a month and break even,” said Jerrica. “We also take them home to play, but for some reason we decided to scratch them in the car. We couldn’t believe it when I scanned it with the app and it said that we’d won $250,000!”
The Oregon Lottery said the couple plans to pay off bills and their mortgage with their winnings.
“It’s basically a reset for our finances. It’s a great anniversary present," said Riley.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.