PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People around the state took part in earthquake drills this morning as part of “Great Oregon ShakeOut Day.”

While earthquakes are rare in the northwest, the Office of Emergency Management says it’s important to be prepared because of the subduction zone fault line off the coast.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone, which stretches along the coast from Vancouver Island to Northern California, is said to have the potential to cause a magnitude 9.0 earthquake or more. Experts also say, it could also cause a tsunami.

If an earthquake happens, experts say you should drop onto your hands and knees, cover your head and neck, crawl under a sturdy desk or table if possible and hold on until the shaking stops.