PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A sock manufacturer donated 51,000 pounds of socks to the Union Gospel Mission in Portland Thursday as part of an effort to help people experiencing homelessness.
Bombas socks delivered the socks to the UGM warehouse on Northeast Rodney Street off Vancouver Way early Thursday afternoon. This is the second year that UGM has partnered with Bombas.
“Socks are one of the most requested items by those experiencing homelessness,” according to UGM. “Wet, dirty socks are not only uncomfortable but can lead to illness and health issues.”
UGM says the shipment this year, approximately 250,000 pairs of socks, is close to double the number of pairs it received last year, which was approximately 150,000 pairs. The organization will distribute the socks in the greater Portland area and to partner organizations throughout Oregon and southwest Washington.
