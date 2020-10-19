ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Greater Albany Public Schools announced the suspension of limited in-person learning, athletics and activities due to COVID-19 cases.
Administrators said the district has had contacts or cases at 13 school sites, and currently has six sites with active cases or exposure concerns.
The cases have been at Liberty, Meadow Ridge, Oak Grove, Periwinkle, Tangent, and Waverly elementary schools, Calapooia, Memorial and North Albany middle schools, and South Albany and West Albany high schools, as well as Albany Options School, and Facilities.
There are current active exposure concerns, as of Monday, at Albany Options School, West Albany High School, Calapooia Middle School, and Liberty, Meadow Ridge and Waverly elementary schools.
“There are protocols we follow in each situation, once we are made aware of the contact or case. Families of students that may have had contact with individuals with positive cases are notified directly,” according to district officials.
The district had been utilizing state exceptions for limited in-person learning. The district also has had plans in place for returning to school buildings since the summer, but the case counts have not met the state metrics needed to fully reopen campuses.
Administrators said at least three of the positive cases stemmed from a large gathering at a home where at least 19 young people, mostly West Albany students, attended in close proximity and without wearing masks.
“We have identified as many of those 19 young people as possible and contacted their families to inform them of potential exposure. Attendees included students from at least two other high schools, South Albany and Lebanon,” according to a district statement.
In the last four weeks, Linn County has had 53, 48, 104, and 71 reported COVID-19 cases.
“We are moving in the wrong direction, away from getting our students back in school, and we are wholly dependent on the Albany community to work together to bring down our cases. Please join us in masking up, socially distancing, and practicing healthy hygiene,” according to a statement from Melissa Goff, district superintendent.
For more, go to Albany.k12.or.us.
