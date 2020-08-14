PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland-based healthy convenience store chain is permanently closing two locations.
Green Zebra Grocery, which was founded in 2013, announced Friday the closure of the Portland State University and Lloyd District locations.
About 60 staff will be laid off due to the permanent closures.
“The decision to close two of our stores was extremely difficult. We have been doing everything we can to keep our team fully employed and with healthcare benefits.” said Lisa Sedlar, CEO of Green Zebra Grocery. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on so many in our community. Our company is no exception. These two locations, in particular, which relied on student and business populations, have been the hardest hit. This is not a decision I came to lightly. Saying goodbye to our valued team members who have been working so hard as essential service providers, is one of the most challenging things I have ever had to do. However, after careful deliberation, I determined that Green Zebra would be unable to continue to support the on-going losses from these two locations. Our positive vision of the future is that we are able to successfully restructure and downsize now in order to have a secure future later. We will continue to serve our customers in the Kenton and Division neighborhoods and through our online shopping program. We hope to be able to hire back some of those who are being laid off in the future.”
The PSU and Lloyd locations will remain open through the end of August with shortened hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Kenton and Division locations will remain open.
“We wish to thank all of our team members for their service to our community. They are the best of the best and we will greatly miss working with them,” continued Sedlar. “Thanks also to our customers who have continued to shop with us throughout the pandemic. We appreciate your business and hope you will shop at one of our other locations or online. We wish everyone good health.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.