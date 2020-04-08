PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With the nice weather expected in Portland this week, Portland Parks & Recreation will have greeters at some popular parks to make sure people are following social distancing rules.
On Wednesday, the sun was shining in Oregon, with some areas reaching temperatures into the 70s. That beautiful weather makes some Oregonians want to rush outside. But officials say we must resist that urge.
“People’s lives are on the line here. Let’s not forget that. It’s not just a matter of inconvenience,” said Mark Ross with Portland Parks & Recreation.
Ross says with the nice weather this week, greeters will be at some of the busier parks in Portland to remind visitors about social distancing rules. That means staying six feet apart and keeping out of closed areas like playgrounds and sports courts. He says you may also not be able to participate in some of the activities you like most.
“You can do your activity, but don’t do things that share… like ultimate frisbee or tennis where a ball gets passed back and forth and you have to physically touch it,” said Ross.
Many people were out and about Wednesday afternoon, with some spending time in more crowded spaces than others.
At Powell Butte Nature Park, there were just a few people out walking and running. Most people were keeping their distance from each other.
“We, like, stop, let people go in front of us, and let them go first, and vice versa,” said Ronald Zialcita, who was out for a run.
But at Laurelhurst Park, things were a little different. Many people were gathering in small groups.
“It’s ironic, I guess, just to see so many people out and about in a park setting in this situation,” said Lucas Carroll, who was at Laurelhurst Park for a bike ride.
Carroll says the park was more crowded than he expected. He also said he was trying to keep his distance from everyone but didn’t feel others had the same courtesy.
“If you’re doing what you can to avoid somebody, whether or not you’re actually maintaining the appropriate distance depends on if they’re trying to avoid you too. And not everybody’s like that,” Carroll said.
Portland Parks & Recreation says if you show up to a crowded park or trail, you need to come back at another time when it’s less busy.
The department isn’t saying where those greeters will be or when. Ross says their main goal will be to remind people of the rules, but if necessary, they will call police to enforce those rules.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
