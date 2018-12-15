Gresham apartment fire destroys several floors, no injuries

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham family is without a home after a fire ripped through an apartment building Saturday afternoon.
The Gresham Fire Department tells FOX 12 the fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Parkwood Apartments in the 1600 block of Northeast 16th Way in Gresham.
No one was injured.
Fire officials say flames initially burned through the attic.
Only the bottom unit where the fire started was actually occupied, the other three units were empty.
Elize Turner lives at the apartments as well and described what she saw on scene.
“They break through the door, break all the windows, they try to break through the roof. And as soon as they broke through the door like all the smoke from the third floor came flooding out,” Turner said. “I think of I was in that situation like I wouldn’t be able to deal with that like I would be so upset.”
The family who lives in the apartment that was destroyed is staying with relatives.
