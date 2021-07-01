GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham has joined a growing list of cities that have banned the use of all fireworks due to recent hot temperatures and dry conditions.
The ban is effective immediately and remains in effect until July 9. Gresham police can issue a fine up to $2,500 for violations of the city's emergency order.
“I urge residents to celebrate responsibly with family and friends, with food and games, and in compliance with the fireworks ban, so that we may all enjoy a safe and fire-free Independence Day,” said Gresham Fire Chief Mitch Snyder.
Anyone who would like to report fireworks is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Portland, Tualatin, Milwaukie, Wilsonville, and Forest Grove have all issued bans on fireworks. Portland has also banned the sale of all fireworks within city limits. Washington cities that have also banned fireworks due to fire danger are Battle Ground, Ridgefield, La Center, Camas and Washougal. Vancouver has an existing fire ban on all fireworks within its city limits. Clark County and unincorporated Clackamas County have issued bans as well.
