GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham-Barlow School District announced Wednesday that it has decided to extend online learning through November.
The school district says the decision to extend online learning is because health and safety metrics set by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) have not been met.
The school district says it will continue to monitor the metrics.
Parents can monitor the school reopening health and safety metrics by visiting the school district's COVID-19 Dashboard. The school district said metrics are updated weekly.
The next update will be shared with families and staff in mid-November.
